The Charles County Sheriff's Office has launched a homicide investigation after Kemo Key, 29, was found in the 4500 block of Ruston Place in Waldorf.

Investigators say that at around 10:40 p.m. on April 30, officers were called to the area, along with paramedics, where they found Key outside of his home suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

However, they made note that there were no reported calls about gunshots before Key's injured body was found.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. Bringley at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 609-6499.

