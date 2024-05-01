A Few Clouds 59°

SHARE

Kemo Key Found Shot To Death Outside Waldorf Condo

A 29-year-old was found shot to death outside of his home in Charles County overnight, investigators say.

Kemo Key's body was found in the area of&nbsp;4500 block of Ruston Place in Waldorf

Kemo Key's body was found in the area of 4500 block of Ruston Place in Waldorf

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The Charles County Sheriff's Office has launched a homicide investigation after Kemo Key, 29, was found in the 4500 block of Ruston Place in Waldorf.

Investigators say that at around 10:40 p.m. on April 30, officers were called to the area, along with paramedics, where they found Key outside of his home suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

However, they made note that there were no reported calls about gunshots before Key's injured body was found.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. Bringley at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 609-6499.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE