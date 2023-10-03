Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized In Early Morning Charles County Stabbing, Sheriff Says

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers from the sheriff's office were called to the 12700 block of Pearson Drive, where there were reports of a stabbing that happened overnight.

Upon arrival, deputies found Timothy Portzen, 62, and a woman suffering from stab wounds, according to the agency.

Portzen was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbing, and the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident that remains under investigation.

No information about a possible suspect has been released as detectives continue to pursue leads.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Tipsters with information regarding the incident can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or Det. Worley by calling (301) 609-6518.

