Mall To Reopen After Sunday Shooting In Maryland; Suspect In Custody: Sheriff

Two teens have been arrested and charged after officers from the agency were called to the mall at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, where there were reports of shots fired at the mall.

Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter and sought to locate possible victims, while at the same time, witnesses provided information about the shooter and accomplices, who were identified as teens.

Officers were able to locate the suspects, who had attempted to hide behind a dumpster in the area, where a gun was located.

The preliminary investigation determined that the teens were involved in a dispute with two adults inside a business in the lower level of the mall that spilled out into the common area of the building. During the incident a 16-year-old pulled out a gun, one of the men he was arguing with attempted to intervene, and the weapon went off once.

No one was injured, but the bullet struck the window of a storefront, and the teens fled.

Customers were escorted to safety by members of the sheriff's office, Maryland State Police, and mall security, and the pair were ultimately apprehended without incident.

The investigation determined that a 17-year-old accomplice of the teen shooter took the gun and hid it under the dumpster before the pair was apprehended by investigators.

The 16-year-old was charged with:

Attempted murder;

First-degree assault;

"Other related charges."

The 17-year-old was hit with multiple weapons violations.

Both teens are being charged as adults.

..

Detectives are now working to establish where the teen got the gun.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. Bringley at the Charles County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 609-6499 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS

