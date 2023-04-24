Sub Teacher Sexually Abused, Solicited Minors In Charles County: Sheriff

Bryans Road resident Malcolm Xavier Fluellyn, 26, is in hot water with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into alleged inappropriate sexual contact and interactions between he and students at General Smallwood Middle School.

After being alerted to the allegations, Fluellyn was immediately removed from his position by school administrators, officials said.

The subsequent sheriff’s investigation led to the discovery of multiple instances where he had alleged inappropriate physical contact with students, as well as unscrupulous exchanges with minors on social media and through text messages.

Fluellyn was indicted by a Charles County grand jury and charged with:

Six counts of sexual abuse of a minor;

Eight counts of sexual solicitation of a minor;

Twelve counts of displaying obscene matter to a minor;

Six counts of fourth-degree sexual offense.

A judge ordered he be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center on Monday, April 24.

Officials noted that Fluellyn was employed with Charles County Public Schools during the 2022 and 2023 school years and also worked for one day at Matthew Henson Middle School in December 2022, though there have been no allegations from students at that school.

