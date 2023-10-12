Four Cats Killed In Maryland House Fire Discovered By Department

Crews from the Naval District Washington Fire Department were called to a Bland Drive home in Indian head shortly before 1 p.m. on Oct. 11, where there was a fire that broke out in the family's living room.

It didn't take long for firefighters to get the flames under control, though it caused more than $20,000 in damage and four cats perished as a result of the fire, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

