Father, Union Member Recovering From Injuries After Head-On Crash With Drunk Driver In Charles

Thousands of dollars have been raised on behalf of the family of 47-year-old Swan Point native Dave Ross, who suffered critically injured in a crash involving an allegedly intoxicated driver who was killed in the incident.

On Monday, April 1, state police say that troopers were called to a stretch of Maryland Route 228 near Sharpersville Road to investigate a crash involving Ross and Waldorf resident Melody Williams Robinson, 44.

Police say that Robinson was driving east along the roadway in the westbound lanes while Ross was driving in the opposite direction when the two collided head-on.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. Ross was hospitalized and listed in serious condition. Alcohol impairment and driver error are both believed to be factors in the fatal crash.

Ross suffered severe trauma to his entire body, including multiple broken bones that required several surgeries to repair internal organs, which led to some infections and a case of pneumonia.

Now, friends, neighbors, and well-wishers are rallying around the IBEW Local 26 member as his family continues to support their patriarch.

"Dave is hardworking, fun loving man who is a husband to Chrissy and father to Mia and Nick," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of his family said. "He loves adventure or a family day that can include diner and a movie to a weekend trip to NYC.

"Dave loves sports, history and music. He loves spending time friends, golfing, watching movies or just lounging at home with the family and their two crazy huskies Dakota and Sierra."

More than $7,500 has been raised in the days following the crash as Ross continues to recover. Those interested in donating to the family can do so here.

