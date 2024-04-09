Charles County Man Found Dead Inside Vehicle Parked On Shoulder Of Maryland Road: Sheriff

At around 9 a.m. on Monday, April 8, members of the Talbot County Sheriff's Office on patrol on Route 328 in Easton found a suspicious vehicle parked along the roadway near Fox Road, according to officials.

The deputy found a Dodge Ram in the westbound shoulder, and when they attempted to stir the person sitting in the driver's seat, there was no response.

Believing the person may be having a medical event, the deputy forced his way into the truck and found that a Waldorf resident was dead inside, and it believed he took his own life.

The incident led to a temporary road closure on Maryland Route 328 for several hours on Monday.

Following the grisly discovery, the 23-year-old's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and to determine the exact cause and manner of death, as well as to identify him.

"There is no danger to the public as a result of this incident," police added.

The fatality remains under investigation.

