Lexington Park resident Francis Jerome Hicks is facing charges in multiple counties after refusing to go down quietly and using his carjacked vehicle as a battering ram before being arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier this week, officers from the sheriff's office were called to the area of Berry Road and Bonnie Lane, where a carjacking suspect was fleeing from Prince George's County in a stolen vehicle.

Hicks was spotted making a U-turn to get back on Berry Road, heading eastbound, police say, where several officers had deployed a set of stop sticks, though he was undeterred after damaging a tire.

According to the sheriff's office, the St. Mary's County man continued fleeing, pulled into a gas station in the White Plains neighborhood, rammed a police cruiser, backed up and hit another one, and then pulled up and rammed the first cruiser again in an attempt to escape.

He did not get away.

Officials say that officers were able to contain the vehicle and Hicks was arrested and charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Multiple traffic violations.

A mugshot of Hicks is expected to be released once he is served on a warrant in Charles County. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.