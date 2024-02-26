'Bout Time:' Waldorf Woman To 'Bless Sisters, Brothers' With $100K Maryland Lottery Prize

A longtime Maryland Lottery player plans to pay it forward after turning a $10 scratcher into a $100,000 windfall that she intends to share with friends and family.

The Waldorf woman's first reaction when she realized her six-figure prize? "'bout time" she mused.

“I don’t play the numbers, I just like to play scratch-offs,” she said, adding that her favorite games are bingo- and crossword-style tickets.

Sure enough, the Charles County native's big win came when she was playing "$100,000 Crossword," which went on sale last summer.

The Waldorf woman says that she regularly plays Maryland Lottery games, and this time around, she didn't have to wait long to confirm the jackpot win.

"When she wins, she goes right back to the store,” said one of her sisters, who accompanied her to claim the prize at Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore.

'Bout Time says that she has no plans on resting on her laurels, with every intention to keep shooting for another big Lottery win.

"And her enjoyment of Lottery play continues," officials said. "Though she was happy about the big prize, the Charles County resident has enjoyed more scratch-offs even after realizing she had a big winner and plans to keep playing, adding, 'Oh yeah!'"

With her winnings, the Waldorf woman says she plans to "bless my sisters and brothers.”

In addition to the sister who accompanied her on Friday, she has four other siblings living across the country. She also plans on treating herself by buying a few new things for her house.

