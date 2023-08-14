Assailant Pulls Out All The Stops In Charles County Assault, Sheriff Says

Ford went to the well and broke out all the tools in his tool belt during a bizarre assault that broke out after he got into an argument with a man in the 3000 block of October Place inn Waldorf that turned violent.

The 36-year-old Waldorf resident reportedly got into an argument with a man living in the residence when he left, but later returned with a metal pole and a sword. He then allegedly used that pole to break a side window and threatened the resident with a sword, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Ford was disarmed by his victim, sparking an altercation, at which point Ford got creative, picked up a large rock and used it as a projectile weapon. He then attempted to flee, but was swiftly apprehended.

Things got stranger from there.

After being taken into custody, Ford instructed arresting officers that he was sick; however, while en route to the hospital for evaluation, Ford began spitting at them and remained combative while being treated.

He was later released from the hospital and as officers attempted to handcuff him to take him to the Charles County Detention Center, he again spat at officers and actively resisted.

Ford was brought down and charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Disorderly conduct;

Resisting arrest.

He was ordered by a judge to be held without bond.

