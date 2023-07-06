Ankle Monitor-Wearing Armed Robber Heading To Prison For Phony Drug Deal In Charles County

Waldorf resident Ta’vyon Cortaz Wills, 18, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a planned robbery earlier this year after admitting to a host of charges in May.

State’s Attorney Tony Covington said that on Tuesday, Jan. 3, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf to investigate a reported robbery after a man - later identified as Wills - robbed a person at gunpoint.

The investigation found that the victim met Wills at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place to purchase marijuana, and Wills told his buyer to sit down and wait for his return in the second level of the building.

While he was waiting, Wills returned with three other men and a black semi-automatic handgun, at which point he demanded the victim’s cellphone and $60. The man handed off his iPhone and ran away, according to investigators.

Wills admitted to:

Armed robbery;

Use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence;

Possession of a firearm under the age of 21;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

At the time of the incident, Wills was on probation and had a court-ordered ankle GPS monitoring device for multiple previous offenses.

