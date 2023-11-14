Woman Restrained By Grandma After Stabbing Father, Sister In Elkton Home Heading To Prison

Rajah Smith, 33, of Newark, has been sentenced to 35 years behind bars after brutally attacking her father and sister in a fatal incident that only ended when her grandmother stepped in to stop the assault.

On March 11, officers from the Elkton Police Department were called to a Locust Lane home, where there was a reported domestic incident involving Smith and other members of the family that was seemingly started intentionally.

According to investigators, Smith went to her father's Elkton home with bad intentions and began a verbal altercation that led to her stabbing him multiple times, and when her sister sought to intervene, Smith turned the blade on her and left her with multiple wounds.

The assault continued until Smith was restrained by her grandmother, who pinned her to the ground until members of the Elkton Police Department arrived to restrain her.

Smith's father suffered stab wounds to his neck and throat, and he died at the hospital days later on March 14. Her sister suffered serious injuries to her chest, shoulder, and side, but survived.

The entire assault was also in front of Smith's 11-year-old son.

During the investigation, prosecutors say that Smith told an Elkton Police detective that she went to the Cecil County home "with the intent of making sure he was no longer a threat."

"The tragic irony of this case is that Smith, in believing that she was mitigating a threat, actually caused lifelong pain and suffering to her family; her child included," State's Attorney James Dellmeyer said after the sentence was announced.

