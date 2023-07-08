State Trooper Busted With Child Porn In Elkton: Police

Christopher Black, Sr., 48, of Elkton, who works as a sergeant assigned to the North East Barrack, is facing six counts of possession of child pornography, Maryland State Police said.

A 21-and-a-half-year veteran of the Department, Black became the center of an investigation on April 6, following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

An online user, later identified as Black, had uploaded an image of possible child pornography/obscene image, the NCIC said. On June 16, members of the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit carried out a search of Black's home, in which his personal computer which was seized for forensic analysis.

Sure enough, detectives found evidence of child porn, police said.

Black was arrested by Maryland State Police this morning without incident, processed at the North East Barrack and taken before a District Court commissioner for a bond hearing.

His police powers have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

