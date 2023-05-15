Fair 71°

Search Is On For 3-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing In Elkton

Friends and family of a missing 3-year-old boy are desperate for the public's assistance as they continue to attempt to track the child down in Cecil County.

Mykell Richardson
Mykell Richardson Photo Credit: Elkton Police Department
Zak Failla
An alert was issued by local law enforcement agencies as they attempt to locate Mykell Richardson, who was last seen on Sunday, May 14, between 3:30 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. in the area of Quail Court in Elkton.

It is believed that the boy was wearing a  white t-shirt, a green t-shirt, or was shirtless with a pullup featuring a rainbow design when he went missing. He was also not wearing any shoes at the time.

Investigators do not know where Richardson could have gone. The search was still going as of Monday, May 15.

Anyone who spots the child or knows of his whereabouts has been asked to call 911 immediately.

