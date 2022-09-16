Window Shot Out By Drive-By SUV Shooter On I-95 In Cecil County, State Police Say

Maryland State Police troopers are attempting to identify and locate a driver who fired a gun on I-95 at another driver, blowing out the window of his rental car, authorities said.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, Maryland state troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack were advised that a gray-colored SUV took a shot at another vehicle before speeding away down the interstate.

The victim said that he was driving in the northbound lanes of I-95 at the 94.3-mile marker near Perryville when he saw a muzzle flash and heard a loud gunshot come from the SUV, police said.

The shot struck and broke the victim’s rear passenger window. No one was struck by the gunfire.

At the time of the incident, police said that the victim was driving a 2022 gray Toyota RAV4 with Virginia tags and was the sole occupant of the rental vehicle that was struck.

According to police, troopers recovered bullet fragments from between the two passenger side windows while examining the victim's vehicle.

A lookout for the suspect’s vehicle has been issued to police in the region.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect has been asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at (410) 537-1150.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.