Police & Fire

Unattended Stove Sparks Two-Alarm Fire During Scorcher In Maryland

Zak Failla
The fire was reported at 693 Washington St. in Cambridge.
The fire was reported at 693 Washington St. in Cambridge. Photo Credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal

An unattended stovetop that was left inside a Maryland kitchen made a hot day even hotter as it caused $100,000 in damage to a single-family home in Dorchester County, state officials announced.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, crews from multiple agencies responded to a Washington Street home in Cambridge, when a passerby alerted the Rescue Fire Company to smoke and flames coming from the side of the residence.

Crews were able to knock down the bulk of the fire within a few minutes of arriving, according to fire officials, but due to the heat, overhaul, and lack of manpower, they said a second alarm was dispatched to bring in support from multiple agencies in the area.

The fire did an estimated $85,000 in damage to the structure of the home and an additional $15,000 in damages to the contents inside the home.

Officials noted that the occupants of the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross. 

