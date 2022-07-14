Contact Us
Police & Fire

Unattended Cooking Leads To House Fire In Maryland: State Fire Marshal

Zak Failla
823 Sharps Point Road, Fruitland, Wicomico Co
823 Sharps Point Road, Fruitland, Wicomico Co Photo Credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal

Maryland homeowners are being advised to stay aware while cooking after a kitchen fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars to a Wicomico County home.

In Fruitland, more than two dozen firefighters responded to a Sharps Point Road home shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, when a fire broke out in a single-family residence, the state fire marshal announced.

Upon arrival, it took 25 firefighters approximately 30 minutes to knock down the flames and get the fire under control after it was reported, officials said.

The fire was deemed to be accidental in nature, according to the fire marshal, and was the result of food left cooking unattended.

In total, the fire caused an estimated $250,000 worth of damage to the structure, and $80,000 to the contents inside the home that were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

