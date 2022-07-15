Two Cats Killed In Maryland House Fire Sparked By Discarded Smoking Material

Fast-acting Maryland State Police troopers were able to come to the aid of a family of three when an accidental fire broke out, though a pair of pets perished in the blaze, according to the state’s fire marshal.

Two troopers on routine patrol in Allegany County spotted a fire in the rear of a National Highway home in LaVale shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, July 15, prompting them to jump into action.

Officials said that the troopers were able to make made entry at the front of the house and located three residents asleep upstairs.

The troopers were able to stir the residents and escorted them out of the smoke-filled house to safety, though two pets were killed in the fire.

Smoke detectors were present inside the house, but failed to initially activate, the fire marshal noted.

In total, it took a team of 56 firefighters approximately a half-hour to knock down the two-alarm fire, which caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the property.

The initial investigation into the fire determined that it was caused by discarded smoking material on the rear porch that went up in flames.

No injuries were initially reported.

