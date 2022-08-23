Contact Us
Police & Fire

Multiple Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Cecil County Crash: Fire Officials

Zak Failla
At least five cars were involved in the Maryland crash.
At least five cars were involved in the Maryland crash. Photo Credit: Twitter/@SusquehannaHose

Several injuries were reported in a violent multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Maryland, officials announced.

First responders in Cecil County were dispatched to a stretch of the interstate in Perryville shortly before noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, when a chain-reaction crash resulted in multiple injuries, according to authorities.

The crash led to multiple lanes being closed on I-95 while paramedics treated the injured parties and police investigated the crash.

It is unclear how many patients were transported to Maryland hospitals, or the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

