Maryland State Police: Man Shot, Burned In Intentional Fire In 2021 Murder Under Investigation

Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue to investigate an incendiary fire that was used in an attempt to cover up the murder of a 51-year-old man in Kent County more than a year ago.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, firefighters responded to a Daisy Drive residence in Kent County, where there was a report of heavy fire coming from inside the two-story Cape Cod-style home.

Investigators said that the home suffered extensive damage during the fire, causing the second floor to collapse onto the first floor, and while searching the residence, first responders located victim Kimm Knott, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Deputy State Fire Marshals launched an investigation into the fire, which determined that it was allegedly intentionally set and the home was completely destroyed by the blaze.

Knott’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, which revealed that his death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds before the fire.

It is believed that Knott was killed shortly before midnight the night before the fire.

Homicide detectives are once again seeking out any potential witnesses to this incident, according to a state police spokesperson.

Anyone who may have seen something on the day of the fire or who may have potential information on the case is asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators by calling (443) 783-7230.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.