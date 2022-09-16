Little Girl Killed After Being Ejected From Truck In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Maryland

An 8-year-old girl was killed and six others hospitalized after a ping-ponging crash on I-68 in Maryland that ended when a tractor-trailer struck their SUV, according to state police.

In Allegany County, Angelin Reyes Sanchez, of Bloomington, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 16 by troopers responding to the fatal two-car crash in Flintstone.

At approximately 5:50 a.m. on Friday morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack responded to a reported crash on the interstate east of MV Smith Road, officials said.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on I-68 when the driver, a 37-year-old man, failed to negotiate a right turn.

Police said that the vehicle then struck a metal guardrail on the left side and began to skid, traveling across the road to the right side, where the truck struck a metal guardrail again before caroming into the roadway, where it was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Two passengers - Sanchez and a 37-year-old woman - were both ejected from the Chevy Tahoe. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver, woman, and four other passengers between the ages of 16 and 27 were transported to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of their injuries.

All involved in the crash were from Bloomington in Illinois.

The crash led to a closure of I-68 for approximately five hours following the crash while the Maryland State Police Crash Team and troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division investigated and cleared the scene.

