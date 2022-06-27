Contact Us
Cecil Daily Voice
Investigators Bust Wanted Cecil County Assault Suspect In Less Than 24 Hours

Zak Failla
Michael Andrew Darrow
Michael Andrew Darrow Photo Credit: Cecil County Sheriff's Office

It took police investigators in Maryland less than 24 hours to apprehend a wanted man after issuing an alert to the community.

On Friday, June 24, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for Michael Andrew Darrow, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest for violating his probation for previous assault and resisting arrest charges.

Officials said that Darrow had multiple warrants out for his arrest throughout Maryland, as well as other states.

Hours after issuing an alert for him, the sheriff’s office announced on Sunday, June 26 that Darrow had been apprehended following tips from the community. He’s being held at the Cecil County Detention Center. 

