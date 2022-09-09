Five Shot At Home In Quiet Cecil County Cul-De-Sac: Reports

Five people were shot at a home in a Maryland cul-de-sac early on Friday morning, according to multiple reports.

Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Hebron Court near Elk Mills Road in Elkton, the agency announced at approximately noon on Friday, Sept. 9.

The bodies were reportedly found inside the home in a secluded cul-de-sac.

According to WBAL, the victims were two adults and three children.

The sheriff’s office noted that there may be traffic delays in the area throughout the day as the investigation continues, though there is no threat to the public.

No other information was initially provided by investigators.

More information is expected to be released later on Friday afternoon. Check Daily Voice for updates.

