Contact Us
Cecil Daily Voice serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
Return to your home site

Menu

Cecil Daily Voice serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun

Nearby Sites

  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Police & Fire

Five Shot At Home In Quiet Cecil County Cul-De-Sac: Reports

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police are investigating after bodies were pulled from a Cecil County home.
Police are investigating after bodies were pulled from a Cecil County home. Photo Credit: ValynPi14 on Pixabay

Five people were shot at a home in a Maryland cul-de-sac early on Friday morning, according to multiple reports.

Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Hebron Court near Elk Mills Road in Elkton, the agency announced at approximately noon on Friday, Sept. 9.

The bodies were reportedly found inside the home in a secluded cul-de-sac.

According to WBAL, the victims were two adults and three children.

The sheriff’s office noted that there may be traffic delays in the area throughout the day as the investigation continues, though there is no threat to the public.

No other information was initially provided by investigators.

More information is expected to be released later on Friday afternoon. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.