Fire Destroys Maryland Home, Cause Under Investigation

Dorchester Fire
Dorchester Fire Photo Credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal

A fast-moving fire turned a Maryland home to ash overnight, causing nearly $100,000 in damage in Dorchester County, according to the state fire marshal.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, first responders from the Linkwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one-story Drawbridge Road home in Cambridge, when a passerby reported the blaze inside the residence.

Officials said it took a crew of 15 firefighters approximately 30 minutes to get control of the fire, and another half hour to contain any hotspots or flare-ups.

The house was destroyed in the process and the fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to the structure and $5,000 to its contents.

No injuries were reported.

Depute state fire marshals determined the fire started inside the home but its cause remains under investigation. 

