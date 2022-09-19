'Armed, Dangerous' Murder Suspect Wanted In Cecil County For Shooting Man With Ex: Police

A murder suspect who confronted a man at his ex-girlfriend’s home in front of their child is wanted in Maryland.

The Elkton Police Department issued an alert on Monday, Sept. 19 for Mikal Djuan Keller, who is wanted following a fatal shooting in the 100 Block of Rudy Park over the summer.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, police said that officers responded to a residence on Rudy Park for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in an upstairs bedroom suffering from a single gunshot wound to his head. He was treated and transported to Christiana Hospital for treatment and evaluation, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shooting determined that Keller allegedly had a dispute with his child’s mother and former girlfriend over the phone, according to a spokesperson from the Elkton Police Department.

As a result of the dispute, Keller allegedly drove to his ex’s home to burglarize it before confronting his former girlfriend, who was in the company of their child and a second man.

It is alleged that Keller pulled out a gun and shot the man, killing him.

Keller's whereabouts are unknown, according to police investigators, but he has ties to the Newark and Wilmington areas of Delaware as well as Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

Police cautioned that Keller should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who has information regarding Keller or comes into contact with him has been instructed to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to contact Det. J. Beamer at the Elkton Police Department at (410) 398-4200 ext. 38 or the department’s main line at (410) 398-4200 ext. 5.

