Alert Issued For Man Wanted On Multiple Warrants Out For His Arrest In Cecil County

Seen him?

An alert has been issued by police in Cecil County as they attempt to locate a wanted man who has multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Anthony Leroy Brown has six active warrants out for his arrest - five through the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, and one in Kent County - on multiple charges, according to officials.

Brown’s past arrests include drug, burglary, and traffic-related offenses, “with some violence thrown in for good measure,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Brown was described as being 5-foot-6 weighing an estimated 200 pounds. No other descriptive information was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding Brown or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 618-3694 or leaving a private message on Facebook.

