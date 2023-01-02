AG IDs Driver, Trooper Involved In Fatal I-95 Police Pursuit In Cecil County On New Year's Eve

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General has released new information on the fatal I-95 crash that killed a New Jersey woman driving erratically on I-95 in Cecil County who was pursued by Maryland State Police troopers for miles.

Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, when she was reportedly driving erratically along the roadway before attempting to elude Maryland State Police troopers attempting to stop her, according to the IID.

Investigators say that veteran Maryland State Police Trooper First Class Curtis Manuel, who is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau, attempted to pull over a vehicle matching the description that was provided by 911 callers on Saturday afternoon, though Clark failed to stop, prompting a near nine-mile pursuit in the northbound lanes of I-95.

While being trailed by troopers, officials say that Clark lost control and crashed into a tree near an exit ramp along the interstate. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. It is unclear what caused her erratic driving.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the investigation has been asked to contact the IID by calling (410) 576-7070 or emailing IID@oag.state.md.us.

