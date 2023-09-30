Pick-Up Truck Reported Stolen Out Of Delaware Torched In Cecil County: Fire Marshal

Crews from the Singerly Fire Company were called to the 300 block of Muddy Lane in Elkton earlier this week, where there was a report of a 2016 Ford F-150 that was fully engulfed in flames.

It didn't take long for firefighters to control the fire, though the truck was destroyed and caused an estimated $35,000 in damage.

Investigators say that the vehicle was reported stolen by the Wilmington Police Department in Delaware on Sunday, Sept. 24, and it is believed to have been set intentionally.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen pick-up or fire has been asked to contact the Maryland Fire Marshal's Northeast Regional Office by calling (410) 386-3057.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.