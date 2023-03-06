Alcohol May Be Factor In Triple Fatal Cecil County Crash, Maryland State Police Say

Three people were killed in a Cecil County crash over the weekend when a driver lost control of a vehicle, leading to a violent crash, Maryland State Police say.

New York resident Savitri Pokhan, 43, Renaldo Smith, 28, and Michael Zazim, 20, both of Henrico, Virginia, were all identified as the victims following a single-vehicle crash in Elkton on Saturday, March 4.

Over the weekend, troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to a reported single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Maryland Route 316 overpass, officials said.

The initial investigation found that Pokhan was driving a 2017 Acura MDX when the vehicle veered off road into a guardrail on the right shoulder of the roadway, traveled up before striking a sign and concrete pillar.

Investigators say that they believe Smith was the front passenger and Zazim was sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash. Neither was wearing seatbelts at the time, according to Maryland State Police.

They also noted that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

