Man Admits To Sexually Abusing Infant, Documenting It With Girls Mother In Cecil County

An infant-abusing man who preyed on a child for more than a year admitted to his role in a chilling conspiracy to document the molestation of a girl along with her mother in Cecil County, federal authorities announced.

Elkton resident Lawrence Aquilla Colby, IV - also known as “Buddy” - pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection to his participation in a scheme to sexually abuse a child from the time she was approximately 4 months to 2 years old.

Prosecutors say that Colby admitted that he and Summer McCrosky, 25, also of Elkton, sexually abused the child through at least October 2021, when the girl was 2 years old.

The abuse included oral, vaginal, and anal penetration, as well as bondage, McCroskey previously said, adding that both she and (Colby), participated in the abuse, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials said that both Colby and McCroskey participated in the abuse, and added that Colby also received files documenting the sexual abuse of a child, which were sent by McCroskey.

Colby, 34, was charged with:

Conspiracy to sexually exploit a child;

Five counts of sexual exploitation of a child;

Three counts of receipt of child pornography.

When he is sentenced in July, Colby faces:

A mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for conspiracy to sexually exploit a child and for each of five counts of sexual exploitation of a child;

A mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for each of three counts of receipt of child pornography;

A maximum of 20 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

McCroskey previously pleaded guilty to her role and is scheduled to be sentenced next month, when she will face the same potential prison term.

