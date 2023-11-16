Joyride Is Over For Man Who Stole Police Vehicle In Northwest DC

Gladden has been arrested and charged with theft and theft from a motor vehicle days after he brazenly stole a University of the District of Columbia (UDC) police vehicle from the campus, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

At around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, Gladden stole the UDC truck, police say, and he was later caught on camera using it to run errands and go on a quick shopping spree, though his fun appears to be done after he was apprehended on Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, the man can be seen perusing a local box store, picking up some paper towels, an appliance and laundry detergent before heading out of the building and casually loading up the stolen truck and taking off.

No information about Galdden's initial court appearance was released by the department.

