Grocery Store Trip Lands Maryland Mom $50K Powerball Prize

Late last month, a Cecil County woman turned a trip to Klein's ShopRite on Riverside Parkway in Belcamp into a life-altering event when she picked up some lucky Lottery tickets, officials say.

The woman said that she had an extra few dollars after finishing her shopping, so she picked up a Mega Millions and Powerball ticket to test her luck, though she failed to check her numbers until recently.

She mused that she was in her parked car, about to head out, when she heeded her friend's tip to review her numbers, and she got unexpected news.

“Oh, is that $500? Is that $5,000? Is that $50,000?” she recalls asking herself before she returned to the house to show the Powerball ticket to her friend. “He was very excited,” she said.

She stashed the ticket at the friend's house until coming to Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore to claim her five-figure prize.

With her newfound cash, the mother of two adult sons says she plans to pad her retirement fund for a rainy day when she stops working.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.