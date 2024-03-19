Friends, Family Mourn Death Of Missing Man Found After Yearlong Search In Maryland

Last April, the Elkton Police Department issued an alert for Charles Robert "Bobby" Steele, who was reported missing days after disappearing after leaving a family member's home on foot.

On Tuesday, the agency announced that "with a heavy heart and great sadness," Steele had been located dead after last being seen on April 11, 2023.

He was reportedly found in a vacant Delaware building. No details surrounding his death were released.

Steele going drew national attention and was the subject of a Missing Persons podcast detailing the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, and his sister Kelly took to TikTok and social media to help spread the word as they sought to track Steele down.

"Bobby seemed relieved when Kelly picked him up and brought him home to her house, and things were looking up," the intro to the podcast states. "That's when Bobby vanished and wasn't seen again.

"Kelly has been anxiously searching for her brother ever since, and is getting bounced around from one police jurisdiction to another."

Friends and family are still reeling in the days after he was found following a near yearlong search for their loved one.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

