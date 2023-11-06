Son Saves Sleeping Mother, Dog From Massive Cecil County House Fire That Killed Pets

Over the weekend, dozens of members of the Singerly Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Elk Mills Road in Elkton , when a kitchen fire broke out and tore through their home, leaving at least one firefighter with a chest injury that had to be evaluated at Union Hospital.

Early on Saturday afternoon, officials say that two people were inside the two-story home when a fire sparked in the kitchen after the occupants heard smoke alarms blaring and smelled smoke, prompting one man to run downstairs to wake up his mother, escaping with one dog as the smoke and flames continued to build.

Unfortunately, two other family pets were reportedly killed in the fire, according to officials. No other injuries were reported, though the fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage. One firefighter was treated for an undisclosed chest injury at the hospital/

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

