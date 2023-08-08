Driver Killed In Cecil County Crash Mourned As Loyal Friend, Dad

Adam Howard Chapman, of Perryville, lost control of his Chevrolet Colorado in Chesapeake City at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, on Route 213, Maryland State Police said.

The truck crossed into the opposite lane, went through the woods, and came to a rest in Long Creek. Responding troopers went into the area on foot due to the steep terrain, and pulled Chapman from chest-high water onto the embankment until paramedics arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, distraction, speed, and alcohol may have been contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The incident led to a closure of the southbound lanes of Route 213 for approximately two hours while state police investigated.

Following his death, tributes poured in for the popular 23-year-old man.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Sgt. Rumaker of the Maryland State Police Crash Team by calling (410) 996-7838 or emailing Daniel.Rumaker@maryland.gov.

