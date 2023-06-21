Deputy-Involved Shooting Leaves Wanted Person Hospitalized In Cecil County

Officials say that deputies were called at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, to the 400 block of West Claiborne Road in North East to search for a wanted suspect who was spotted near a nearby apartment complex.

During an exchange on Tuesday afternoon, at least one shot was fired and the wanted person was struck by a bullet.

The deputy provided first aid until paramedics arrived to take him to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment and evaluation of minor injuries.

It is unclear what offenses the man was wanted for. The names of the deputy or suspect has been released by the sheriff’s office.

According to the agency, the deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, which is ongoing.

