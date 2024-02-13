Crawl Space Blaze Causes $50K In Damage To Cecil County Home: Fire Marshal

First responders were called to a Champlain Road residence in North East shortly after noon on Feb. 12, when an occupant inside the home reported that there was a fire that broke out inside.

More than two dozen firefighters took less than an hour to get the fire under control, but not before the flames caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Maryland Fire Marshal.

