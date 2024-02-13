Light Rain and Breezy 42°

Crawl Space Blaze Causes $50K In Damage To Cecil County Home: Fire Marshal

A Cecil County home was gutted by a crawl space fire that caused extensive damage to the, leaving it with lasting smoke and soot damage on Monday afternoon.

The aftermath of the fire in North East. 

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
The house fire on Champlain Road

 Photo Credit: Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook
Zak Failla
First responders were called to a Champlain Road residence in North East shortly after noon on Feb. 12, when an occupant inside the home reported that there was a fire that broke out inside.

More than two dozen firefighters took less than an hour to get the fire under control, but not before the flames caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Maryland Fire Marshal.

