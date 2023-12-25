The blaze broke out around 7:30 a.m. at 317 Willow Dr., bringing the Singerly Fire Company and surrounding departments to the scene, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.

Firefighters found the family standing outside their home, saying a young girl was still inside. Firefighters entered the home and found the girl, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was upgraded to two alarms, bringing nearly 75 firefighters to the scene, and it took almost one hour to control.

Official identification and cause of death are pending with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Five other family members lived in the home, including four adults and a 13-year-old.

The fire's origin and cause remain under investigation, and investigators have been unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home. The fire marshal's office reminds all Maryland residents that smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency.

