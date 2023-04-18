Camaro Crushed By Tractor-Trailer In Fatal Chain-Reaction Elkton Crash: State Police

Myles James Watson, of Wilmington, died on Monday, April 17 at the Christina Hospital in Newark, Delaware, following a crash that was reported in Elkton early in the morning that day.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Monday morning to the 1500 block of Elkton Road, where there was a crash involving at least three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.

The initial investigation found that a tractor-trailer was attempting to enter the southbound roadway from Performance drive, when Watson, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro north, struck the truck.

Police say that the Camaro went under the tractor-trailer, continuing north into a parking lot in the 1500 block of Elkton Road, where it came to rest after striking an unoccupied Ford F-250 pickup truck.

Watson was rushed to the hospital, as was his passenger, a 25-year-old woman, who was treated for undisclosed injuries.

The probe into the crash led to road closures for several hours as troopers cleared the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

