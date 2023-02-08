4.9 Million Units Of Popular Multi-Purpose Cleaner Recalled Due To Risk Of Bacteria Exposure

A recall has been issued for 4.9 million units of a popular brand of multi-purpose cleaners due to the risk of bacteria exposure.

The recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water, parent company Colgate-Palmotive the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

"People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," the CPSC said. "The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria."

The affected products were produced from Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Monday, Jan. 23.

The products include multiple scents and sizes.

For a complete rundown of all the products recalled, click here.

Colgate-Palmolive Company may be reached toll-free at 855-703-0166 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday, or online at www.Fabulosorecall.com or at www.Fabuloso.com and click on the banner at the top of the landing page for more information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.