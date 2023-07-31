Fair 78°

Attic Fire Tears Through Elkton Home, Leaves Two Displaced

Two residents were reportedly displaced over the weekend when an attic fire rapidly spread to the rest of an Elkton home, officials say.

The fire was reported on Kirkcaldy Drive.
Zak Failla
It took firefighters from the Singerly Fire Company approximately an hour to control a blaze that broke out in a Kirkaldy Drive home in Elkton at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

Officials say that a team of 50 firefighters were able to knock down the flames in approximately 60 minutes, but not before it caused an estimated $800,000 in damage to the structure and contents of the home.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing on Monday morning, though it was determined that it started in a second-floor attic space.

More details are expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

