Arsonist Who Torched GF's Home Following Argument In Elkton Gets 10 Years: Prosecutors

Kareem Pope, 32, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after being convicted by a jury earlier this month of first-degree arson.

In March last year, first responders from the Singerly Fire Company were called to an Elkton home on Elk Mills Road, where there was a reported fire in the area.

The investigation into the blaze found it to be "suspicious in nature," officials said, and it was later determined that Pope threatened his ex, who lived at the residence, following an argument prior to the fire.

Additionally, camera footage from the area showed Pope entering the home and exiting with a blue container of kerosene.

According to prosecutors, the state's guidelines for this crime is between five to 10 years in prison, and the state "recommended a significant sentence." In addition to his prison term, Pope was also ordered by a judge to pay $1,000 to his victim to cover an insurance deductible.

"Arson is a violent crime that endangers people's lives, homes, and entire communities," Cecil County State's Attorney James Dellmyer said. "Fire is an extremely unpredictable and destructive force that has the potential to produce unbelievable devastation."

