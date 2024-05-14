Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Manchester Liquor Store

A lucky Lottery player won a five-figure prize after hitting big on a Powerball ticket that was sold at a popular liquor store in Carroll County.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Monday, May 13 were 05-14-29-38-66 with a "Powerball" of 01.

It was sold at Piper's Wine and Spirit Barn in the 4100 block of Hanover Pike in Manchester and remains unclaimed a day later, according to Lottery officials.

The lucky ticket holder is the only person in Maryland to win a third-tier prize for this drawing and one of 10 $50,000 winners nationwide.

This is the 29th third-tier Powerball prize won in Maryland in 2024.

In total, Maryland had 6,636 winners of prizes from $4 to $50,000

The liquor store will also receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling the top-prize winning ticket.

"Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place," they said. "The player has 182 days to claim the prize."

