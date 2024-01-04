Two Airlifted To Hospital After Crashing Into Tree In Mount Airy

At around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 4, first responders in Carroll County were called to the 500 block of East Ridgeville Boulevard, where there was a reported crash with people trapped inside a van off the side of the road.

Upon arrival, crews from the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company and Police Department found the van rested against a tree with two people still inside, prompting a rescue effort.

First responders were able to extricate both people, who were flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

The scene was cleared and the crash remains under investigation by the Mount Airy Police Department.

