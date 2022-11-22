Game On: Hogan Announces When Legal Mobile Sports Gambling To Go Live In Maryland

It's official - legalized mobile sports betting in Maryland is set to go live, Gov. Larry Hogan announced.

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the formal launch of online sports betting in Maryland will begin, with seven of 10 approved sportsbooks scheduled to go live across the state.

Maryland Lottery officials previously announced that mobile sports wagering will launch statewide beginning on Nov. 23 after it was made approved by the state's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC), though no official time had been provided until Hogan made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 22 (which can be viewed above).

Legalized online sports gambling comes amid the beginning rounds of the World Cup, and in time for the NFL's annual slate of Thanksgiving games.

The measure is expected to bring Maryland an estimated $30 million in revenue next year, with that number approaching $100 million by 2027, officials say.

"This process took longer than it should have, but we are excited that this launch is in time for fans to place their bets on all the Thanksgiving Day NFL action, college football rivalry weekend, this week’s slate of NBA games, the 2022 World Cup, and this Sunday’s Ravens and Commanders games,” Hogan declared.

“In addition to allowing Marylanders to bet on the NFL, March Madness, and so much more, sports betting is helping us keep these critical dollars in the state, and is providing another critical revenue source for Maryland schools."

Seven of the 10 mobile sports betting applications awarded licensees by SWARC have already successfully completed operational requirements, including a controlled demonstration before launching.

Those sportsbooks include:

Arundel Amusements (Bingo World);

BetMGM Maryland Sports LLC;

Crown MD Online Gaming LLC (DraftKings);

CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity LLC (Horseshoe Casino Baltimore);

PENN Maryland OSB LLC (Hollywood Casino Perryville);

PPE Maryland Mobile LLC (Live! Casino and Hotel);

Riverboat on the Potomac.

Three others have been approved, but already advised SWARC that they will not be ready to launch:

Greenmount OTB LLC;

Long Shot’s LLC;

Maryland Stadium Sub LLC (Washington Commanders).

Hogan previously said that it was key for him and his administration to have mobile sports gambling up and running statewide sooner than later.

"To reach this point, we have had to overcome countless legal, political, and bureaucratic delays that threatened to push back the launch past the Super Bowl next year,” he said. "It was completely unacceptable to me, and we spent months pressing for decisive action."

