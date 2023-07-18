Selfie-Taking Shoppers Draw Ire Of Gun-Toting Man At Carroll County Convenience Store: State PD

Taneytown resident Timothy Davis, 38, is facing multiple assault and other charges after a relatively innocuous incident nearly turned violent outside of a local retailer.

According to investigators, during the afternoon of Sunday, July 16, officers from the Taneytown Police Department were called to a convenience store in the unit block of Grand Drive in Taneytown, where there was a reported incident involving several customers.

It was determined that two customers were taking photos of themselves, much to the chagrin of Davis, who became angry with them, state police officials said.

Davis and the two customers who caused his rage left the store, and a confrontation broke out, during which Davis brandished a gun from his waistband and pointed it at his two victims.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

Davis was arrested at his Taneytown home by local and state police on Monday, who charged him with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Disorderly conduct;

Use of a firearm;

Reckless endangerment.

The incident remains under investigation. Information about Davis' initial court appearance were not released.

