Buildings Evacuated After Threat Reported At Carroll Community College In Maryland

A community college campus in Maryland has been evacuated and shut down to allow police to investigate a reported threat.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat at Carroll Community College, the agency reported at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, July 8.

Officials said that the buildings have been evacuated and the investigation is underway.

No threats have been confirmed as of 1:15 p.m. on July 8, they said. The nature of the purported threat has not been disclosed by investigators.

A reunification site for parents to pick up their children has been set up at the Gateway School located at 45 Kate Wagner Road in Westminster, according to the sheriff’s office.

On social media, a spokesperson or the college posted shortly before 1 p.m. that the campus is closed for the remainder of July 8, advising anyone with a car to immediately leave the area.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

