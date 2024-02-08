Police ID Florida Man Killed Walking Along Carroll County Roadway

Maryland state Police identified Casselberry, Florida resident Christian Sage Del Guidice as the person who was killed on Sunday night when he was struck by a silver 2011 Chevrolet Express Van.

The incident was reported at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4 in the northbound lanes of Route 30 near Tracey Mill Road.

According to police, a deputy from the Carroll County Sherif's Office was conducting a traffic stop in the area when Guidice was struck by the van. He provided first aid, but Guidice was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver and passenger remained at the scene to assist with the investigation, they noted.

Officials said that the Florida Highway Patrol assisted with notifying the next of kin. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration also responded to assist with road closures.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

