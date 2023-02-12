Two Airlifted To Maryland Hospital In Shooting Under Investigation: State Police

Two men were airlifted to a Maryland hospital following a Carroll County shooting overnight.

Michael Joyner, 36, and Ted Rill, 38, both of Taneytown, were transported by a medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center on Friday, Feb. 10 following a shooting that remains under investigation by Maryland State Police the following day.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, police received a 911 call reporting an incident in the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, according to officials. Upon arrival, officers found the two suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to police, investigators believe that Joyner is the owner of the property where the shooting took place, and charges are pending the outcome of an investigation by the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officials said that Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the scene, along with deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and officers from the Taneytown Police Department.

Crime scene technicians from the State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded to process the scene for evidence. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division are leading the investigation.

