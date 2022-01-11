Traffic Stop Leads To Recovery Of Magic Mushrooms, Illegal Handguns In Westminster: Sheriff

What started as a routine traffic stop in Southern Maryland led to drug and weapon charges for two men in Carroll County, the sheriff’s office announced.

Baltimore resident Aaron Michael Brown, 25, and Scott Devon Rush, Jr. 22, of Salisbury, are both facing charges following an early morning investigation during a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 140 and Ralph Street in Westminster.

A spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy on patrol shortly after 2:30 a.m. conducted a routine traffic stop when Brown’s 200 Acura TL committed multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

During the subsequent stop, the deputy called a K9 Unit to the scene to conduct an open-air scan of the vehicle, which alerted investigators to the presence of narcotics inside the Acura.

While searching the vehicle, officials say that deputies located a loaded handgun with 15 rounds in the magazine inside the glovebox, and a handgun holster in the backseat. A further search of the three occupants of the vehicle also led to the seizure of a handgun on Rush that was loaded with 20 rounds.

Deputies also located a small jar of Psilocybin mushrooms.

The investigation determined that Brown was the owner of the handgun, and that neither he nor Rush had proper permits to carry a handgun.

Rush was charged with Controlled Dangerous Substances for possession and several counts of illegally transporting or carrying a handgun. Brown was charged with illegally transporting the handgun in a vehicle.

No charges were filed against a front-seat passenger.

Rush and Brown were transported to Carroll County Central Booking and later released on bond following an initial appearance with a District Court Commissioner.

